LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed wires from a toppled pole landed on top of a car that had rolled over in Littleton, leaving the people inside trapped early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Great Road in the area of Jane’s Drive found occupants inside a car that had rolled over, along with a pole that had snapped, leaving downed wires on top of the vehicle, according to the Littleton Fire Department.

The condition of the vehicle’s occupants has not been released.

The roadway was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Great Rd has reopened to traffic thanks to the quick work of LELD pic.twitter.com/Z4wSCsWa3d — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) December 3, 2020

Due to a MV roll over and wires down Great Rd. in the area of Jane’s Dr. is closed. Detours have been set up at Groton’s four corners as well as our Gilson Rd. Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/inxWWxkXbU — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) December 3, 2020

Littleton fire fighters on scene with a single car rollover pole snapped wires down on top of the vehicle occupants trapped Great Road closed at the Groton line/route 119 #matraffic pic.twitter.com/StOcJxEbVe — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) December 3, 2020

