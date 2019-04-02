Downed wires spark brush fire in Bedford

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Downed wires on a busy road in Bedford sparked a brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fire in the area of Great Road found flames that were burning near Dunkin’ Donuts and Salem Five Bank, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Primary wires down on Great Road at Dunkin Donuts and Salem Five. Road is closed in both directions. Please find alternate routes through Bedford pic.twitter.com/nzclyiCA0z — Bedford Fire Dept. (@BedfordFD) April 2, 2019

Crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

The street has been closed from Shawsheen Road to Brooksbie Road.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The Great Road is closed from Shawsheen Road to Brooksbie Road due to a downed wire. Wiggins Avenue is also closed due to this same downed wire. Please avoid these areas and do not go near any downed wires. — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) April 2, 2019

