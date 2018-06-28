BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy downpours moved through Massachusetts Thursday morning with more to return during the evening commute.
Downpours began moving along Interstate 95 from the North Shore to Sharon just before 10 a.m.
A flood advisory was issued for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester, but was lifted around noon when the downpours began to slow down.
Many places have already received over an inch of rain, including Worcester with 1.36 inches and Orange with 2.02 inches as of noon
Scattered downpours will continue through the middle of the day before slowing down around 2 p.m. It picks back up in Boston around 5 p.m., which will likely cause a slow evening commute. This line of showers will move southeastward by 7 p.m.
Click here for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)