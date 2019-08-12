Downpours Tuesday, Mainly Dry Wednesday

7Weather- The best chance for rain this week is tomorrow. The day starts mainly dry, and then rain chances increase throughout the day.

TUESDAY:

The day starts muggy with temperatures in the low 70s. Highs are reached around lunch time, between 77-82º.

We will see a few storms between 2-5 PM Tuesday, and then downpours in the late afternoon/evening (mainly for areas along and south of the Pike).

The downpours will be on and off from 6 PM – Midnight.

Localized flooding is possible Tuesday evening. A few towns in SE Mass could see 2-3″ in a short amount of time.

Most areas north of the Pike will see anywhere from 0.25″ – 1″ of rain.

Wednesday could have an linger shower early in the morning on the Cape, and then the rest of the day is dry.

It looks like the clouds will stick around most of the day. Highs are mild in the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday is dry with low humidity. Temperatures a close to average in the upper 70s.