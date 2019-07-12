Downpours wash out roads, flood basements on South Shore

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – Localized flooding wreaked havoc on the South Shore Friday morning, leaving some roads and buildings inaccessible.

Plymouth received more than 5 inches of rain in a matter of hours.

“It was incredible, it was a deluge,” one resident said. “You couldn’t even see out the window. It just came down really bad.”

Plymouth fire says they responded to nearly 20 calls since the rain started around 4:30 a.m. for washed out roads and flooded basements.

Resident Mike Halloran recalled the damage the water left behind on Sacrifice Rock Road.

“I mean the road looks like an earthquake hit it,” Halloran said. “At some points the tars all lifted up and the water gets underneath it.”

Dirt was washed out from around the street, leaving a huge pile of mud at the bottom. Crews brought in heavy equipment to carry it out.

“They’ve taken two or three truckloads of dirt out, just what settled at the base of it,” Halloran said.

The flooding also prompted Plymouth District Court officials delayed cases by two hours.

“The road looks like an earthquake hit it.” More than 5 inches of rain in #Plymouth this morning – washing out this road and flooding basements. Firefighters say they responded to nearly 20 calls since 4:30am. @7News pic.twitter.com/e4PPfM7SQV — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 12, 2019

