Downtown Boston building evacuated after high carbon monoxide readings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters evacuated 27 units at a building in downtown Boston early Sunday morning following reports of high carbon monoxide readings, officials said.

Crews responded to the high readings at Hamilton Place just after 6 a.m.

National Grid responded to determine the cause of the leak.

No illnesses were reported.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending