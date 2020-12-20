Downtown Boston building evacuated after high carbon monoxide readings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters evacuated 27 units at a building in downtown Boston early Sunday morning following reports of high carbon monoxide readings, officials said.

Crews responded to the high readings at Hamilton Place just after 6 a.m.

National Grid responded to determine the cause of the leak.

No illnesses were reported.

