Downtown Boston gearing up for annual Macy’s Christmas tree lighting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Preparations were underway all day Friday for the annual Macy’s Christmas tree lighting in Downtown Crossing.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh and Santa Clause are expected to make appearances during the festivities, and several performers, including the Boston Children’s Choir, entertained crowds ahead of 6 p.m lighting.

Huge crowds braved cold temperatures to take part in the annual celebration.

“It’s a great time,” one spectator said. “It is a little bit chilly but we are definitely looking forward to it.”