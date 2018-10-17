Downtown Marblehead without power after strong winds bring down trees, wires, poles

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A large portion of downtown Marblehead is without power after strong winds brought down trees, wires, utility poles Wednesday night.

Wind gusts toppled four utility poles and several trees on Elm Street just after 5 p.m., prompting officials to cut power to the area, according to the Marblehead Police Department.

Many power lines fell on to unoccupied vehicles in the neighborhood, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Elm Street will be closed while crews work to clear the mess.

All of Massachusetts is under a wind advisory through late Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

