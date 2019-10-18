BOSTON (WHDH) - Doyle’s Cafe in Jamaica Plain recently hosted its last book signing as the beloved local landmark prepares to close its doors for good.

Author Bill Brett brought copies of his sixth book, “Boston: Game Changers,” to the pub on Washington Street.

“Very prominent people have signed books here in the last 30, 40, 50 years and I was honored that I was the last one to do a book signing at Doyle’s,” he said.

The upbeat book, which Brett says took almost two years to write, is about how Boston has changed in a positive way.

“It’s a reflection to how the city is changing, especially with my cover representing six women of the Boston City Council from six different backgrounds and it just goes to show how the city has changed since I grew up here in the city,” he said. “I think it’s a positive way to look at Boston through this book.”

Boston City Councilor Kim Janey is one of the women featured on the cover.

“It’s certainly an honor to grace the cover and be among so many amazing women of color in our city who serve on the city council as well as our esteemed congresswoman,” she said. “It’s wonderful to be featured with so many people who are doing important work in our city.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)