BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced 13 speed restrictions have been lifted following the completion of track work on the Red Line.

The repairs caused service disruptions at several stations between Park Street and Ashmont earlier this month.

The T said riders will now experience safer rides and fewer unplanned disruptions.

