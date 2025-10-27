SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A dozen people were rescued late Saturday after becoming stranded 30 feet above the ground on a ride at Canobie Lake Park, officials said.

The 12 riders on the Time Winder attraction were rescued by members of the Salem, New Hampshire Fire Department around 10:45 p.m., a park official said in a statement.

The attraction is closed until further notice.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox