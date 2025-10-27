SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A dozen people were rescued late Saturday after becoming stranded 30 feet above the ground on a ride at Canobie Lake Park, officials said.

The 12 riders on the Time Winder attraction were rescued by members of the Salem, New Hampshire Fire Department around 10:45 p.m., a park official said in a statement.

The attraction is closed until further notice.

