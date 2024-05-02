HANOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Over 100 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested in New Hampshire Wednesday night, including at least 90 at Dartmouth College and dozens more at the University of New Hampshire.

New Hampshire state police were deployed to the two campuses in response to student demonstrations and encampments at the schools and at the request of local law enforcement, officials said.

“State police mobilized to support local law enforcement at UNH + Dartmouth to quickly address the encampments, which violate school policies,” Gov. Chris Sununu wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Thanks to all those who worked with UNH & Dartmouth to provide on-the-ground support. Peaceful protests are fine, breaking the law is not.”

State police mobilized to support local law enforcement at UNH + @Dartmouth to quickly address the encampments, which violate school policies. Thanks to all those who worked with UNH & Dartmouth to provide on-the-ground support. Peaceful protests are fine, breaking the law is not — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) May 2, 2024

Hanover, NH police said they were aware of the planned protest on the Dartmouth Green and that Dartmouth Safety and Security advised the Hanover Police Department “that no encampment or tents would be allowed”.

“Once tents were erected, Dartmouth Safety & Security made multiple announcements to participants that they must disperse, and they refused,” Hanover Police said in a statement. “Hanover Police along with the New Hampshire State Police made multiple announcements to disperse and while some chose to leave, many stayed.”

90 people, made of both Dartmouth students and non-Dartmouth students, were arrested for offenses including criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Dartmouth College student David Adkins posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, showing protestors clashing with police, including a women he identified as a Dartmouth history professor being aggressively pulled away by law enforcement.

Happening now: Dartmouth history professor pushed and subsequently arrested by New Hampshire state police during peaceful encampment. More than 15 arrests now. pic.twitter.com/Uu28bHJgT4 — David Adkins (@David_adkins22) May 2, 2024

At UNH in Durham, a number of protesters were arrested after clashing with police at a “May Day Rally for Palestine” Wednesday.

“The members of the NHSP are committed to protecting the constitutional rights of Granite Staters while also ensuring those who violate the law are held accountable,” New Hampshire State Police wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Tonight, #NHSP deployed personnel and various resources to @UofNH and @Dartmouth campuses in response to illegal activity and at the request of local law enforcement. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/8dHLHkrG8X — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) May 2, 2024

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)