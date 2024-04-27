BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people were taken into custody and students with valid Northeastern University IDs were released after police cleared a pro-Palestine encampment on the campus early Saturday morning, officials said.

Northeastern University Police, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, cleared an unauthorized encampment on the campus that they say began as a student demonstration two days ago but was “infiltrated by professional organizers with no affiliation to Northeastern.”

“Last night, the use of antisemitic slurs, including “Kill the Jews,” crossed the line,” police wrote. “We cannot tolerate this kind of hate on our campus.”

As part of the clearing of the site, about 100 people were detained. Students with valid IDs were released and will face disciplinary proceedings with the university. Those who refused to disclose their affiliation were arrested.

