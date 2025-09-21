BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a three-alarm fire in Boston early Sunday morning that left more than 30 people displaced, official said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 378 Center St. around 4:45 a.m. found heavy fire on the rear porches of the six-family home that eventually caused the porches to collapse, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Fire officials say one firefighter and one resident were transported to the hospital for observation. Crews were able to rescue several cats from the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

