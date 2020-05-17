Dozens displaced after blaze rips through Boston building, causes $1M in damages

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 50 people were displaced after a fire broke out at a building in the Back Bay on Saturday morning, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the flames at 1191 Boylston St. found a fire on the fifth floor of the five-story building that was occupied at the time, according to a post from the Boston Police Department’s Twitter page.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment and extinguish the flames, according to officials.

MBTA buses were dispatched to the scene to keep displaced residents warm during the fire. One of those residents was transported to the hospital for unknown injuries, according to officials.

The fire resulted in $1 million worth of damages, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

