Dozens displaced after blaze rips through triple-decker home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people have been displaced after a multi-alarm blaze ripped through a triple-decker home in Dorchester on Friday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Stanley Street around 6 a.m. found flames ripping through first and second floors of the wood-framed building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Aerial video showed thick smoke billowing into the air as firefighters doused the building with water.

Officials say the fire quickly spread to the roof of the building.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is now assisting 20 adults and 17 children who are now in need of housing.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Commissioner Dempsey briefs the media at the 3rd alarm on Stanley St. No injuries to report. There are 20 adults and 17 children displaced. The ⁦@AlertBoston⁩ ⁦@COB_ONS⁩ ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help find housing . pic.twitter.com/ooRC0VbHQi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2020

3rd alarm has been ordered for manpower. Extensive overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/vQM21oh5T7 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2020

The fire has has traveled to the roof of the three story occupied building. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/hOAn0TmOp4 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2020

Approximately 6:14 a building fire at 34 Stanley st in Dorchester fire showing in the rear on the 1st and 2nd floors a 2nd alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/bO7n3boOoC — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 2, 2020

