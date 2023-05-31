BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of residents were left without a place to stay after a fire broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Brighton on Wednesday morning, forcing the MBTA to suspend nearby Green Line service in the process.

The Boston Fire Department said its companies were called to an apartment building in the 1900 block of Commonwealth Ave. around 9:40 a.m. On scene, officials said firefighters saw flames on the third and sixth floor of the building.

Crews used ladders to fight the blaze. Firefighters also cut a hole in the building roof and broke windows throughout the building to vent smoke before rescuing several pets left inside.

In a later update, the department said it worked to knock on all unit doors in the building to evacuate residents — some of whom were able to self-evacuate beforehand.

Meanwhile, the MBTA said service for the B branch was suspended between Washington Street and Boston College due to the response, and initially announced that shuttle buses would not be available due to Commonwealth Avenue being blocked. The transportation authority later said shuttles would operate between Washington Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue.

By 11:45 a.m., the MBTA stated that full service had resumed.

In total, officials said 78 residents in 58 units were displaced.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Officials said all the building’s residents were able to get out.

One resident described his experience Wednesday morning, telling 7NEWS he was brushing his teeth, getting ready for the day when a fire alarm went off.

“I didn’t really think anything of it,” he said. “And then I went downstairs and the flames were coming out of that sixth floor.”

Another person nearby said she saw firefighters grabbing cats and dogs from the building as they continued their response.

With some people reunited with their pets Wednesday, others were hopeful that their pets would be found.

“Our cat is currently missing,” said resident Sean Napier. “She was up in the apartment and we’re trying to find her.”

“We’re definitely scared right now — mostly for her,” Napier continued.

Restoration crews were on scene as of around 6 p.m. Wednesday boarding up broken windows after the morning’s fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

