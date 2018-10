Dozens of people are displaced after a fire in Fall River on Saturday afternoon.

It appears the fire may have started in the attic of a building on Cottage Street.

The building’s exterior was charred and blackened by the flames.

The Red Cross was on the scene to help those affected.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)