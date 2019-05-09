Dozens displaced after fire rips through four-story building in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people were displaced following a three-alarm blaze that broke out Thursday at a four-story brick building on the Jamaica Plain-Roxbury line near Egleston Square.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a mixed-occupancy building on Washington Street just before 5 p.m. were greeted by flames shooting from the back of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Video from Sky7 HD showed firefighters using several ladder trucks to douse the building with water. Several balconies were badly charred in the blaze and major roof damage was visible.

“My mind was just telling me, ‘Leave everything. Can we go. We need to go,'” said one woman who escaped the building.

“The fire started outside our living room window,” said a woman outside the building. “It just happened so fast. The window shattered, and we had to get out.”

Families rushed to escape while others watched in fear.

“I was holding my younger sister, and she was just crying, and she was asking, ‘Where’s Mom, where’s Mom,'” said another resident who escaped.

“I told her, ‘I’ll catch up to you. I need to get mom,'” a woman said.

Approximately 40 people were displaced.

Nearly 100 firefighters battled the blaze.

“We have no fire service injuries or civilian injuries,” Boston Firefighter Andre Stallworth said. “Everybody got out, fortunately.”

Damage was estimated at $1 million.

An investigation is ongoing.

All residents safely evacuated from the building, major overhauling being conducted throughout the building. pic.twitter.com/OaUP3LpsEg — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 9, 2019

All companies are working heavy fire knocked down in the rear pic.twitter.com/sP3ZliWX6V — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 9, 2019

At approximately 4:55 report of a building fire heavy fire showing from the rear of a four story mixed occupancy building. This is now a third alarm pic.twitter.com/Z5Lm86geJQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 9, 2019

