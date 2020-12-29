Dozens displaced after massive blaze tears through Brookline apartment building

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a Brookline apartment building, leaving dozens of residents displaced Monday evening.

SKY7 HD flew overhead as several firefighters fought the flames from the roof of the multi-story apartment building on Hamilton Road around 4:15 p.m.

Thick, black smoke could also be seen rising into the air.

“The fire extended from the right-hand side of the building up to the firewall, located in the center of the building,” said Keith Flaherty, Chief of Operations for the Brookline Fire Department.

Everyone inside the building was able to get out and no injuries were reported; however, Flaherty says about 30 residents were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

