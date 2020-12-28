Dozens displaced after massive blaze tears through Brookline apartment building

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were called to the scene of a massive house fire in Brookline Monday evening.

SKY 7HD captured the intense fight as several firefighters climbed onto the roof of the three-story Hamilton Road apartment building to try and extinguish the heavy flames poking through.

Thick, black smoke could also be seen rising into the air.

“The fire extended from the right-hand side of the building up to the firewall, located in the center of the building,” Keith Flaherty Chief of Operations for the Brookline Fire Department said.

Everyone inside the building was able to self-evacuate and no injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down by 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the Boston Fire Department’s Twitter page.

“We’ve displaced in the order of probably 30 residents, and they’ll have to find alternate housing for tonight,” Flaherty said.

At approximately 4:15 pm fire at 16 Hamilton Road in Brookline on the 3rd floor .A second alarm has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/NrVW9Ahh91 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020

Thick black smoke fills the sky as Boston and Brookline Fire battle the blaze. pic.twitter.com/0PkZUMkSOR — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 28, 2020

The cause remains under investigation.

