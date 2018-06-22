Dozens displaced after massive fire rips through Chelsea apartment building

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people were displaced Friday when a massive blaze broke out at an apartment building in Chelsea and quickly spread to the roof.

Crews responding around 2:30 p.m. to Washington Avenue at Carter Street were greeted by heavy flames and thick smoke billowing into the air.

Firefighters were forced to smash several windows in order to extinguish the raging blaze.

The fire broke out on the third floor and spread to the roof, leaving several floors uninhabitable, according to fire officials.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated to safety. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

A total of 74 people, including 34 children, are now staying at a nearby church that was converted into a temporary shelter, according to the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)