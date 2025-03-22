LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 30 people are without a place to live after a fast-moving fire destroyed a multi-family home in Lawrence on Saturday, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Lea Street around 1 p.m. quickly struck three alarms and began fighting the fire with ladder trucks, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

After an extensive battle, the building, which is owned by State Rep. Estela Reyes, was deemed a total loss and will have to be torn down, leaving 36 people displaced.

“We are working to allocate all the families that were living at the property,” she said.

Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena also came to the scene, saying he would do everything he could to support the families impacted by the blaze.

“Four families lose everything in a couple of minutes,” he said.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

