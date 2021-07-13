Nearly 40 people were forced out of their homes Tuesday after the unusually rainy weather caused a serious leak in their apartment building.

The water appears to have caused some electrical problems at the Main Street complex, which left a woman trapped in an elevator earlier in the day.

Crews were forced to cut power to the building — making it unlivable.

Those who reside in the building are being put up in hotels for the night.

It is unclear when the repairs will be complete.



