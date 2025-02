HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people in Hull took a cold dip for a good cause Saturday for the annual polar plunge.

Police officers from Boston, Hingham, and Hanover formed team Freeze Police.

The event raises money to help support athletes involved in the Special Olympics of Massachusetts.

