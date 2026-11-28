LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of people, including 15 infants, were evacuated when a fire broke out at Lawrence General Hospital on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of heavy smoke on the second floor of the Russell Building around 11:50 a.m. found fire coming from a room that the staff had isolated by closing doors to prevent it from spreading, according to the Lawrence Fire Department.

Working in coordination with hospital staff, crews assisted with the evacuation of 30 individuals, including 15 infants, five of whom were in the neonatal unit, and 15 mothers. The patients were safely relocated to the hospital’s delivery area.

There were no reported injuries.

Merrimack Health Lawrence Hospital said the fire was caused by a heating unit in a solarium on the maternity unit.

The affected area will remain unoccupied for at least 24 hours to allow for professional cleaning and restoration services to address the smoke damage.

In a statement, Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney wrote, “The Lawrence Fire Department recognizes and appreciates the outstanding cooperation and professionalism demonstrated by Lawrence General Hospital staff, our mutual aid partners, and all personnel involved. Most importantly, all patients, mothers, and infants were safely evacuated, and there were no reported injuries.”

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