BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people took part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge on Boston’s Seaport Common Friday afternoon in honor of Pete Frates.

Frates’ wife, Julie, is hosted the event in memory of her late husband who passed away in 2019 following a lengthy battle with ALS.

“This is a huge deal for our family to have their support in our mission to fight ALS,” Julie Frates said. “We will be here every August until there is a cure. This one’s for Pete.”

The Frates family partnered with cannabis company Curaleaf for the challenge. Julie Frates has been a longtime advocate for cannabis consumption, and she credits medical marijuana for helping her late husband battle anxiety that she says was brought on by ALS.

The event began at 2 p.m. and people brought their own buckets to participate.

The Ice Bucket Challenge has raised more than $220 million to help fund research to find a cure for the disease.

The public is also encouraged to make donations to ALS.org or the Pete Frates Foundation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)