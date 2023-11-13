WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A large pro-Palestinian protest unfolded at Brandeis University Monday as dozens of students walked out of class and gathered on a lawn on campus.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 11:30 a.m.

A heightened police presence remained as of around 12 p.m. as authorities said they hope to avoid a repeat of an incident last Friday where seven people were arrested during a demonstration at Brandeis.

Waltham police in a statement said Brandeis University Police asked for their help around 3:30 p.m. Friday “after a demonstration on their campus became unruly.”

Police said they ultimately made arrests after university police issued dispersal orders and after several participants refused to cooperate.

Waltham police said initial charges included disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and assault and battery on a police officer.

The seven people arrested on Friday appeared in court on Monday where they pleaded not guilty to charges against them. The individuals were subsequently released on personal recognizance.

Recent demonstrations came as Brandeis recently decided to no longer support its campus chapter of the National Students for Justice in Palestine.

