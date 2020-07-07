Dozens hold vigil in support of Black Lives Matter after banner ripped down from Mendon church front

MENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of community members stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement after a banner was ripped down from a church in Mendon last week.

The banner had been hanging at the entrance to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Mendon and Uxbridge for about two weeks before someone came along and ripped it in half.

“There are people in this nation who are not receiving respect and dignity,” Reverend Ralph Clarke said. “So, it’s very important for us to say that.”

The town held the vigil Tuesday night and stood silently in the yard for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

“Racism has cost so many people so much,” Lorna Noguiera said “It’s been decades if not centuries of this going on and I think now we have a moment where we can take advantage of the fact that people are paying attention.

Noguiera donated a new banner to the church.

Police have taken the torn banner as part of their investigation and Clarke said this act has only strengthened their purpose and another banner will be hanging proudly in support of Black Lives Matter by the weekend.

“If that comes down there will be another and another,” Clarke said.

Saturday at noon, people will gather at the Clough School on North Ave then march to the church where they will be dedicating a new banner.

