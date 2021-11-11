BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of fans gathered outside Fenway Park on Thursday for a rally honoring former Red Sox player and broadcast announcer Jerry Remy, who passed away last month after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Many of the rally attendees are battling cancer themselves, or were there to support those battling cancer.

“It’s emotional. It’s awesome because we’re all part of a club you don’t want to be in but once you’re in it you look at life in a whole different way,” said a rally attendee.

In total, Remy spent more than 40 years with the Red Sox organization.

Remy passed away on October 30 at the age of 68.

Earlier this month, Red Sox fans had an opportunity to honor the life of the former Boston player during visiting hours at a funeral home in Waltham.

“You just have to show respect for a good guy,” Red Sox fan and Stowe resident Laura Arsenault said during the visiting hours. “His broadcasting just brought joy to the game.”

