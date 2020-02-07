Dozens hospitalized after Hazmat situation at Kingston high school

KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a hazmat situation at a high school in Kingston that sent a teacher and dozens of students to the hospital on Friday, officials said.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office Hazardous Materials Team responded to Silver Lake Regional High School after receiving a report of an odor in a classroom.

More than 30 people were taken to area hospitals to be evaluated, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services confirmed.

The school has been evacuated while the situation is assessed.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)