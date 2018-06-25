Dozens hospitalized following hazmat scene in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - More than two dozen workers went to the hospital Sunday after a hazmat situation left them feeling sick.

Firefighters responded to Thermal Circuits on Technology Way, a manufacturing facility for e-cigarettes that runs 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, around 3:30 p.m.

Employees had evacuated by the time first responders arrived on scene.

“Some people claim they were having symptoms of difficulty breathing, nausea and some other issues related to their conscious level,” Deputy Chief Alan Dionne said. “There seemed to be a panic and they all made an exit.”

Fire officials activated their hazardous materials teams as about 30 people went to the hospital. Paramedics transported some of those people, while others drove themselves.

Firefighters tested the levels inside the building, saying it was safe.

They had previously responded to Thermal Circuits earlier in the day for reports of another chemical leak, where they found a chlorine tank leaking in the storage room.

Firefighters cleaned up the leak and cleared the area for normal operations. No injuries were reported at that time.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused employees to feel sick later in the day after finding no traces of chlorine.

