Dozens ‘March like a Mother’ for racial justice in Copley Square

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of protesters came to Copley Square for a “March like a Mother” rally to demand change and racial justice Saturday.

Speakers called for public safety reform and health, education and economic justice for mothers and their children. Organizers said the fight is personal.

“My son is 18 months old, I am a first time mother to a black boy, and when I put him to sleep … I hold him a little tighter, because I know the world is set up to make sure that the statistics are reoccurring,” said Sarah Iddrissu. “We can break that cycle.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)