BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of alpacas and rabbits recently surrendered from a single home are looking to be adopted after receiving care from the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The 20 surrendered alpacas are currently residing at Nevins Farm in Methuen, while the 29 rabbits are spread out at adoption centers at Nevins Farm, Boston, and Centerville.

The rabbits have been spayed and neutered, while the alpacas have undergone hoof and dental care, as well as a specialized refeeding plan to help them gain weight.

The rabbits are mostly Lionheads and are relatively young. The alpacas range in ages from 2 to 10 years old.

The MSPCA is looking for the alpacas to be adopted in pairs or a small group since they are herd animals. They added that they are willing to consider adopting a single alpaca to someone with an established herd of alpacas, sheep, or goats.

Those thinking of adopting is asked to fill out an adoption inquiry form.

People not ready to adopt can donate to the MSPCA to help them buy bales of hay for the animals.

All MSPCA adoptable animals can be found here.

