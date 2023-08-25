BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several dozen animals were removed from “shocking” conditions in a home in Bedford, New Hampshire earlier this week, the New Hampshire SPCA announced Friday.

The animals, including 33 dogs, three birds and a cat, were taken into the care of the New Hampshire SPCA, which is now asking for help from the community.

“We are at capacity and in need of support, food donations and adopters,” the organization said in a statement.

The NHSPCA said its personnel worked with Bedford police officers to serve a search warrant at the Bedford home on Wednesday.

Inside, the NHSPCA said authorities found the house was “full of mold.” The SPCA described an “overwhelming” smell from animal waste and said the dogs were living in wire crates stacked three crates high.

The NHSPCA said the crates were inappropriately sized for the dogs inside and said floors in the house were covered in feces.

Officials this week said they had investigated the house where the latest group of animals were found on several prior occasions.

Among operations, officials said they already removed 14 horses, two mini horses, two donkeys and 14 dogs and puppies from the home.

To date, the NHSPCA said most of the horses and three of the dogs that were previously taken remain among the more than 200 animals in NHSPCA care.

“The dogs were living in a home that was clearly overrun,” said NHSPCA Humane Agent and Cruelty Investigator Tona McCarthy this week.

McCarthy continued, saying the condition of the newest dogs had not been fully determined as of Friday morning as authorities awaited the results of full veterinary checks.

With the NHSPCA’s shelter at capacity, Executive Director Lisa Dennison said officials anticipate having dozens of cats, dogs, small animals and farm animals available for adoption National Clear The Shelters weekend scheduled to take place this weekend.

In each case, the NHSPCA said animals will be available for adoption with adoption fees waived.

