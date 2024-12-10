BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - New England wildlife experts have been busy at work, treating dozens of animals affected by the apparent oil spill in Boston’s Muddy River.

Emergency teams have been working since Sunday’s spill to catch the Canadian geese and ducks, which are then brought to the wild life center in Weymouth for care.

Environmental officials are in full cleanup mode before more damage is done.

“Definitely a hazard to the ecosystem, and that’s why we are all out here cleaning it up as quickly as we can,” said Max Scott of the state department of environmental protection.

The investigation so far is leading them to believe the heating oil came from somewhere along Pond Avenue in Brookline Sunday and flowed about a mile downstream toward Boston.

“Right now we are examining some lateral storm drain piping and deploying some absorbent boom into those lateral piping,” Scott said. “We’ll be able to see if there is any oil coming from either direction.”

While the multi-agency operation continues, the community’s concern for the affected animals is only growing.

Officials advise people not to approach these animals.

They say the birds can still fly and they cannot help them if they cannot catch them.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)