Dozens of Baby Safe Haven signs donated after newborn is abandoned in trash can

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Advocates with Baby Safe Haven donated dozens of signs to let parents know what they can do if they feel they can’t keep their baby.

The signs were donated to two hospitals and the Boston and Milton fire departments this week after last week’s news that a newborn was abandoned in Dorchester.

The Baby Safe Haven law makes it legal to surrender a baby up to 1 week old to hospitals and police and fire stations with no questions asked.

Advocates say the signs are meant to let people know there are options.

