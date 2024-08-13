Dozens of beaches across Massachusetts remain closed Tuesday due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

The majority of the closures are due to unsafe water quality reports. The beach shutdowns are all across the map, including four beaches in Boston and some popular locations on Cape Cod.

In Boston, Savin Hill, Malibu, Constitution, and Tenean beaches are closed.

Closed Cape Cod beaches include Longnook in Truro, Upper Mill Pond in Brewster, and Sand Pond in Harwich.

On Nantucket, Sesachacha Pond is also closed.

You can find an interactive beach water quality dashboard here.

