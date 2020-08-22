Dozens of boaters sail down Merrimack River in support of President Trump

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people came out to cheer on boaters supporting President Trump in Newburyport on Saturday, while some protesters made their case for Joe Biden.

The boaters sailed down the Merrimack River and past Plum Island. Al Packard, who came out to back Trump, said the display was patriotic.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s all love, not just for Trump but for America,” Packard said. “I come from a small business, [Trump’s]been great for that. If he stays on-script he’s phenomenal, if he goes off-script … he’s Trump.”

Other people on the boardwalk by the river said they were supporting the Democratic presidential candidate and criticized Trump.

“The last three, four years have been a disaster,” said Vinny Gallucci. “We’re ready for three months from now, that changing.”

