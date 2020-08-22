Dozens of boaters sail down Merrimack River in support of Trump

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 100 people came out to cheer on boaters supporting President Donald Trump in Newburyport Saturday, while some protesters made their case for Joe Biden.

The boaters sailed down the Merrimack River and past Plum Island. Al Packard, who came out to back Trump, said the display was patriotic.

“It’s unbelievable, it’s all love, not just for Trump but for America,” Packard said. “I come from a small business, [Trump’s]been great for that. If he stays on script he’s phenomenal, if he goes off script … he’s Trump.”

Other people on the boardwalk by the river said they were supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and criticized Trump.

“The last three, four years have been a disaster,” said Vinny Gallucci. “We’re ready for three months from now, that changing.”

