SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews across several communities are on the ground and in the skies trying to put out the growing flames as massive brush fires and smoke continue to spread through the area.

The state department of fire services said there were 47 fires burning in the state as of Monday morning, 18 of which started on Sunday.

Communities impacted include Salem, Wilmington, Beverly, Canton, Weston, and Stoughton.

The largest brush fire, in Middleton has spread to more than 250 acres – four times the reported size from one day prior.

“Hopefully we get some rain soon to help this situation,” said Wayne Farrin, of Middleton. “You know, it’s tough.”

As the work to contain the fires is expected to continue throughout the day, firefighters across Massachusetts are trying to bring what Mother Nature has not – water, with the help of the National Guard and water dropping helicopters.

SKY7-HD spotted a U.S. National Guard helicopter dumping 600-gallon buckets of water on the blaze in Middleton Monday afternoon. The buckets were refilled at nearby Middleton Pond.

In Salem, where schools canceled all outdoor activities as the city continues the days-long battle against the smoke, a National Guard helicopter is expected Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters there worked throughout Saturday night and Sunday morning to extinguish a large brush fire near the Lynn line.

The fire broke out near the Walmart on Highland Avenue and sent a large plume of smoke over the neighborhood.

Crews could be seen using ladder trucks to feed water lines into the woods, where brush and trees were on fire.

