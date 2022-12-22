BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of flights out of Logan Airport have been cancelled or delayed as travelers try to beat nasty weather that is set to arrive in New England Thursday.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled nationwide due to a massive winter storm in the Midwest. Although Massachusetts isn’t expected to have a white Christmas, the state could see heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

The cancellations across the country will cause a domino effect at airports on the East Coast, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“When you get hubs impacted, airplanes get out of sync and it sometimes impacts cities like us that rely on early morning departures and late evening arrivals,” said Ed Freni, Massport Director of Aviation.

The TSA says the worst travel days will be the Thursday before Christmas and December 30.

As of Thursday morning, there were 31 cancellations at Logan, a number that is expected to rise throughout the day and into Friday.

Most airlines are offering travel waivers over the next few days. Travelers headed in our out or through certain destinations will be allowed to change or cancel their flights at no charge.

