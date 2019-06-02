Dozens of cardboard canoes hit the water in Medford for annual race

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Creativity set sail in Medford as dozens of cardboard canoes hit the water Saturday.

Kids in the area put their skills to the test for the second annual cardboard canoe race at Wright’s Pond. All the money raised at the event going to support a local non-profit known as M3 Outdoor Adventures.

“To me, this is one of the best events that we can run this year,” Medford’s Recreation Director Kevin Bailey said.

Organizers say the competition is a way to get kids off their screens and outdoors.

“It’s just awesome, right?” Nik Tower, Founder of M3 Outdoor Adventures said. “We have too many people who are on phones, or screens, or indoors and the greatest part of life is outside.”

As the homemade boats made their maiden voyage, some stood the test and others did not.

“We’re having fun,” Racer Desmond Lambert said. “Everyone seems to be having fun so, yea, that is what we are here for.”

More festivities were held back on the shore like face painting and a performance from a live band.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)