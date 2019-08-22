Dozens of cars trapped after dump truck crashes through upper level of Quincy garage

Dozens of cars could be trapped inside of a multi-story parking garage in Quincy for “at least a couple of days” after a dump truck partially fell through the upper floor on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The dump truck driver told officers that a GPS app on his phone directed him into the lot just before 12 p.m., according to the Quincy Police Department. The garage then buckled under the weight of the massive vehicle, which was hauling gravel.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the back end of the truck lodged in crumpled concrete at the garage near Copeland Street and Furnace Brook Parkway.

A crane lifted the truck out of the rubble on Thursday morning but two vehicles were reportedly damaged and more than 50 others were left trapped in the wreckage.

A man headed to a doctors appointment said he was parking his car just 20 feet away when the truck came crashing down from the deck above.

“They’re lucky nobody was underneath that. You know, parking their car or something,” he said. “It would have crushed them.”

No one was injured.

Cleanup crews are working to fence off the area around the garage to begin repairs and stabilize the building.

It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

