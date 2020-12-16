BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of playful cats and kittens are seeking loving adoptive homes in Massachusetts this holiday season.

Eight adult cats and their 29 kittens were previously sheltering at private pet rescue organizations across Southern Florida before being transported to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Angell Animal Medical Center on Sunday.

“This is the second transport of cats from Florida in the last three weeks, and they’ve arrived at a time when demand for kittens remains at an all-time high,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs.

The MSPCA has organized eight separate animal transports from Florida, Georgia, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 248 pets finding new homes in Mass.

The new arrivals will be available for adoption at the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center in Jamaica Plain and the MSPCA at Nevins Farm in Methuen after completing their mandatory 48-hour quarantine.

Dozens of sugar gliders are also up for adoption following a large surrender.

Prospective adopters can contact an adoption center closest to them by emailing adoption@mspca.org for Boston or methuen@mspca.org for Methuen.

