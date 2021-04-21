BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 65 cats and kittens that were rescued from a private breeding facility on Martha’s Vineyard in July 2020 have officially signed over to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The ARL announced Wednesday that they are now able to take steps to begin finding the cats permanent homes while the cat breeder in the case, Jennifer Winsper, maintains her right to contest the five counts of felony animal cruelty levied against her.

There is no timeline for the cats to be made available for adoption but those interested in adopting can visit the ARL Boston website.

Since rescuing the cats in July 2020, the animals have received extensive medical care and have been living with foster families, the ARL said.

The cost of care has reportedly exceeded tens of thousands of dollars, and the decision to surrender was made after a security bond was issued in the case.

