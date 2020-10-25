Dozens of coronavirus cases linked to services at Fitchburg church

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of coronavirus cases have been linked to services at Crossroads Church in Fitchburg.

The city’s director of public health confirmed that as of noon Sunday, there were 28 confirmed cases as a result of Crossroads Church services including but not limited to services on or around Sunday, Oct. 18.

“We are contract tracing all of the cases, encouraging anyone associated with the church to be tested and working with all the businesses and entities that have been affected by the outbreak,” Public Health Director Stephen D. Curry said in a statement.

