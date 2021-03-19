Dozens of COVID-19 cases linked to youth cheer training facility in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 cluster linked to a youth cheer training facility in Weymouth.

A total of 37 participants of the cheer training facility, Cheer Sport Sharks New England, have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, according to the Weymouth Health Department.

Four of those participants are Weymouth residents, while the others are from Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham, and Easton.

The count does not include any positive family members or contacts as the health departments says this is still being investigated.

Mayor Bob Hedlund says the city was notified by a parent on Monday and the health department has taken action to help curb the virus from spreading further.

“The owner shut down on, I believe, Monday when they before, even being contacted by our health department. I think they found out about the same time I’m assuming as our health department did,” he said. “We have only two full-time public health nurses here in town and that has almost taken up their time exclusively since we became aware of the situation on Monday.”

Cheer Sport Sharks is based in Canada and has a Netflix show called Cheer Squad.

The owner of the Weymouth facility, Kel Fichtner, said she has followed a stringent safety protocol during the past year and that, “With this protocol, we had not had any positive COVID cases, until the recent occurrences. In my 25 years as a cheer coach and cheer gym owner I have never put anything but my athletes’ health and wellness first.”

The health department says they are working to make sure everyone involved follows quarantine and isolation requirements to reduce the potential continued spread of the virus.

They are also in contact with the business owner to ensure the facility is operating in full compliance with State Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs COVID-19 safety standards imposed on sports training facilities.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)