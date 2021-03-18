WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials are investigating a COVID-19 cluster linked to a youth cheer training facility in Weymouth.

A total of 37 participants of the cheer training facility have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, according to the Weymouth Health Department.

Four of those participants are Weymouth residents, while the others are from Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham, and Easton.

The count does not include any positive family members or contacts as the health departments says this is still being investigated.

The health department says they are working to make sure everyone involved follows quarantine and isolation requirements to reduce the potential continued spread of the virus.

They are also in contact with the business owner to ensure the facility is operating in full compliance with State Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs COVID-19 safety standards imposed on sports training facilities.

