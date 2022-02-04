IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to dozens of crashes on Friday morning as a winter storm packing freezing rain and sleet glazed the Bay State in ice.

“Our patrols have been responding to numerous crashes and spin outs caused by the flash freeze conditions. Stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not,” Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet.

Our patrols have been responding to numerous crashes and spin outs caused by the flash freeze conditions. Stay off the roads if possible, and take it slow if not. Here’s an update from the road from Troop H Patrol Supervisor Sgt. Michael Murphy. pic.twitter.com/Z5sMXSXyq2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 4, 2022

At least one person died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, authorities said.

In Ipswich, a dump truck rolled over on Route 1 north at Linebrook Road and spilled sand in the roadway.

Emergency officials in Littleton also reported multiple accidents on both I-495 and Route 2.

Busy morning for LPD and LFD. If you do not need to be on the road please stay home. https://t.co/SbqGxRnzJz — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 4, 2022

A speed restriction of 40 mph has been put in place on Interstate 90 and tractor-trailers, tandems, and special permit vehicles have been banned from traveling on the highway until further notice.

MassDOT has deployed more than 1,000 pieces of equipment for snow and ice operations.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Eastern Franklin, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin, and Western Hampshire counties until 7 p.m., as well as Northern Berkshire County until 5 p.m.

The remainder of the state, excluding Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, is under a winter weather advisory.

Troopers in New Hampshire have also responded to a slew of crashes.

